TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop around the Stanislaus County Fair Friday, resulting in the seizure of firearms and narcotics.

After an officer witnessed a silver Honda traveling at high speeds on West Canal Drive, he caught up to the Honda and stopped it.

The driver of the vehicle, Victor Roman, 22, immediately exited the car and walked toward the officer. The officer then told Roman to stop and get back in the vehicle, however, he did not listen and was detained.

The passenger in the vehicle, Alexis Jimenez, 19, was also detained due to a large amount of marijuana and ammunition in view in the car. Jimenez was uncooperative and placed in handcuffs.

During a pat-down of both Roman and Jimenez, an illegal butterfly knife was located on Roman, meanwhile, a dagger and loaded handgun were located on Jimenez.

When the officer searched the vehicle, he found eight more firearms, including a .22 semi-auto rifle, two AR-15 style rifles, a shotgun, and four handguns as well as several high capacity handguns, an AR-15, AK-47 magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

The officer also located dozens of pills that are believed to be fentanyl, approximately 3.5 ounces of marijuana, Xanax, and items associated with the sale of narcotics.

Roman was booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on multiple felonies and misdemeanor charges, including drug charges.

Jimenez was also booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on multiple felony drug charges and other misdemeanor charges.

Both Roman and Jimenez remain in custody.

“Regardless of their assignment, our officers are committed to the safety of those that live in and visit Turlock,” Field Operations Commander Captain Miguel Pacheco said. “This incident started as a traffic stop for vehicle code violations and turned into much, much more. Between the seizure of the firearms and fentanyl, we will never know how many lives were saved.”