(FOX40.COM) — A man died in a three-vehicle collision in Turlock that also injured others, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a crash around 4 p.m. on Friday in the area of West Christofferson Parkway and Kilroy Avenue.

Multiple people were taken to the hospital where a 48-year-old man from Turlock later died from injuries, police said.

Police said alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be a factor in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has video at the time of or leading up to the collision are urged to contact officer Fortado of the Turlock Police Department at 209-664-7399.