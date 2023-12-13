(FOX40.COM) — The Turlock Police Department is searching for two suspects who took over 30 guns from a gun show at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds on Dec. 10.

Around 4:30 a.m., police said it received a call from a security guard, who reported to authorities that two armed and masked people entered a building where the gun show was taking place.

The security guard who called police was one of two unarmed guards working at the gun show.

As both security guards took off and called police, the two suspects took 33 firearms from one of the vendor’s booths, according to police. The reported stolen guns have been entered into the automated firearms system.

When officers and Stanislaus County deputies arrived, police said they set up a perimeter around the fairgrounds and used an indoor drone and K-9 officer to search the building.

The drone and K-9 officer didn’t find anything and no one was inside when officers and deputies entered the building.

During an investigation, police said officers found a ski mask outside, which will be sent to the Department of Justice for DNA testing.

Officers recovered a stolen firearm in the same area where the thieves took the guns, police said.

Police said the case remains active.