(FOX40.COM) — Two adults were found dead in north Turlock on Monday night, according to the Turlock Police Department.

At 9:32 p.m., officers received reports that two people were found dead in the 1000 block of East Springer Avenue.

Investigators believe that the two deaths are connected to an isolated incident and there is no greater threat to the public.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.