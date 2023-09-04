(FOX40.COM) — One person was arrested in connection with a Sunday night fire, the Turlock Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, crews responded to a vehicle fire on Colorado Ave. around 10:12 p.m. and upon arrival upgraded the incident to a structure fire. They said flames spread to the carport and duplex.

Turlock carport fire (Credit: Turlock Fire Department)

Crews got the fire under control in an hour, officials said. They also reported that six people were displaced by the fire.

Investigators say they determined the fire to be the result of arson and one person was arrested.