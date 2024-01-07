(FOX40.COM) — A man from Stockton was arrested on Wednesday after police received a tip regarding a person installing a skimming device at an ATM in Stanislaus County.

On Jan. 3, detectives with the Turlock Police Department received notification from an allied agency regarding a possible suspect and vehicle being involved in installing a skimming device at an ATM.

Around 1 p.m., while utilizing License Plate Readers (L.P.R.s), detectives located the vehicle in the drive-thru of the Westamerica Bank on Geer Road in Turlock. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle for equipment violations.

The vehicle’s owner was contacted and identified as a 31-year-old Stockton resident. A search of the vehicle led detectives to over 30 gift cards that were embedded with stolen information from accounts that belonged to various people.

Detective Urban of the Turlock Police Department said, “Thanks to the use of new technology and coordinated efforts of multiple cooperative agencies, we can aggressively pursue and investigate identity theft cases such as this.”