(FOX40.COM) — Turlock High School basketball coach John Williams was reportedly killed the weekend before the New Year holiday, according to the Turlock Unified School District.

“The Turlock High School and TUSD community is profoundly saddened by the loss of John Williams,” Turlock Unified School District said in a press release. “John was a beloved basketball coach for 20+ years for the Bulldogs and touched the lives of countless athletes and their families.

Williams died after a three-vehicle collision in Turlock. People close to him organized a GoFundMe to support his family.

The team is expected to continue the season with their next game against Lincoln High School on Wednesday.