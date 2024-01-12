(FOX40.COM) — Turlock Police announced on Thursday the results of eight ‘blitzes’ against retail theft at local businesses.

The agency said it worked with the California Highway Patrol’s Modesto and Central offices to conduct six operations in the city of Turlock, and another two were conducted by Turlock Police.

•Video Above: Bill to amend Prop. 47 introduced, seeking to combat retail theft

The operations took place starting in November 2023 and resulted in 79 arrests and the recovery of more than $34,000.

Pictures shared on social media show that officials recovered many items, including clothing, medication, toys, makeup and electronics, and they show a vehicle with allegedly stolen merchandise stuffed into the backseat of a truck.

Earlier in the week, the governor’s office announced that he is calling for legislation that would increase penalties on “professional thieves,” people who steal with the intent to resell the items.

The action comes as law enforcement agencies consistently blame Prop. 47, an initiative passed by California voters in 2016, that categorized some nonviolent crimes as misdemeanors instead of felonies.

While the measure did not remove penalties completely, agency leaders have said that thieves have become more brazen because of the limits.