(FOX40.COM) — From sun-up and well beyond sundown on Christmas Day the Turlock Fire Department responded to multiple major fires and incidents across the city, according to fire officials.

Fire crews found themselves responding to two house fires and a vehicle accident involving a vehicle into a home.

The first of these calls was just before 8 a.m. when a motor home was found to be consumed by a fire.

After a lengthy firefight, crews were able to get control over the fire and extinguish it. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Just as the morning was coming to a close, fire crews were called to another large house fire just before noon.

The fire was found to be coming from the garage and crews were able to contain it before it spread to surrounding homes.

Six people were in the home at the time of the fire and none reported having any injuries.

At 7:30 p.m., reports came in of a vehicle that had crashed into a home and one person was pinned inside.

When fire crews arrived they found all of the occupants of the home were able to get out with no reported injuries.

The vehicle was then stabilized in order for fire crews to carry out their extraction of the driver, who was then transported to a trauma facility.

The Red Cross is now working with the six occupants of the home to find a housing solution.