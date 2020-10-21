Twin Rivers Unified School District agrees to tentative reopening date of Jan. 19

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — As schools decide when to resume in-person learning this year, others are looking ahead to next year.

The Twin Rivers Unified School District announced Tuesday night it will be reopening campuses in January after the holidays.

“We can’t wait to see the opening back to get them back to school because it’s really boring,” said father of three Karim Zamani.

Zamani said months of distance learning has been hard on both him and his kids. Like many parents, he was eager to get them back to the classroom.

“They’re away from their teachers. They were learning in class a lot better than today,” Zamani told FOX40.

Zamani joined 86% of TRUSD families surveyed who called for a return to some form of in-person instruction.

As the spread of COVID-19 continues to weigh on the minds of many, 14% of those surveyed said they preferred an all-distance model.

“I don’t want to see anyone return and we have a high COVID in our community,” one district parent said.

The district is trying to welcome its nearly 27,000 students back safely. That’s one reason why educators are hoping to reopen their 52 campuses by January 2021.

But there’s some concern that even that timeline could be problematic, with families likely to gather in large groups over the holidays.

“I think coming back right after Christmas break is a mistake and I think we need to look at extending to January, asking teachers and staff to come back after a two-week break,” said Michael Baker, a member of the Twin Rivers Unified Board of Trustees.

After a meeting Tuesday night, the district agreed on a tentative reopening date of Jan. 19.

Zamani said that’s not soon enough for his family, but it is a step closer to returning to normal.

“I wish I could see it earlier than that, but even that deadline is still, it’s a good hope for all of us,” he said.

The San Juan Unified School District also decided to bring its 40,000 students back next year on Jan. 5.