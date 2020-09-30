Two Arden Way stores evacuated due to unknown odor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two stores along Arden Way were evacuated Tuesday after people said they smelled an odor and began feeling unwell.

Around 1:30 p.m., firefighters went to the Best Buy on Arden Way where people inside said there was an odor, according to Sacramento Fire Capt. Dave Lauchner.

Capt. Lauchner says some inside told first responders they were feeling ill. They were checked out by medics but no one was taken to the hospital.

Both Best Buy and adjoining DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse were evacuated, according to Lauchner.

Lauchner says they are still investigating what caused the odor.