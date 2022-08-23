ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — On Sunday, Aug. 14, the Roseville Police Department arrested two men for allegedly stealing from a construction site.

According to a Facebook post from the Roseville Police Department, an officer was sent to the area of Fortuna Drive and Afterglow Court, a new neighborhood under construction in West Roseville, due to a suspicious truck and men possibly stealing from the site.

When the officer arrived on the scene, they contacted the two men and noticed that their truck was filled with lumber. Police said the officer then searched their vehicle and found controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

The two men were identified as 42-year-old Hamid Nejad from Roseville and 51-year-old Fereidoon Ahmadi from Rocklin. They were arrested for “conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of stolen property, and possession of controlled substances.”