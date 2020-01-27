Two arrested after stolen vehicle found in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested early Monday morning in Lincoln after being found with a stolen vehicle and illegal drugs, according to Lincoln Police.

Officers said they stopped 20-year-old Nicholas Riggins of Roseville and his 31-year-old passenger, Christopher Riggins of Wheatland, for a vehicle code violation around 12:47 a.m.

During the stop, officers discovered Nicholas had two outstanding felony warrants in Placer County and the vehicle he was driving was stolen but not yet reported, according to officials.

Investigators said both Nicholas and Christopher were also in possession of illegal drugs and paraphernalia, including heroin and methamphetamine.

Both were arrested on multiple charges. Nicholas was booked at the South Placer Jail and Christopher was later released on a citation, according to officials.