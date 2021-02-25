Two arrested after trying to steal $3,000 saddles in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested after the Placer County Sheriff’s Office says they tried to steal saddles valued at $3,000.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, the sheriff’s office says deputies responded to N. Dowd Road in Lincoln where a witness had reported seeing two people attempting to steal horse saddles from his neighbor’s trailer.

The witness had approached them and they ran toward Highway 65.

Deputies found them hiding behind a pillar near a drainage pipe along the highway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office reports Yuba County residents 47-year-old Kevin Sutton and 47-year-old Vella Gibson were arrested on suspicion of grand theft.

The saddles were returned to their owner by deputies.