(KTXL) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a homicide in Rancho Cordova, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle near Folsom Boulevard and Sunrise Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies found one unresponsive adult male and that officers from the California Highway Patrol found a second injured man nearby, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the unresponsive man died at the scene and the other victim is expected to survive.

Both suspects were booked into Sacramento County Main Jail and are facing charges of murder.