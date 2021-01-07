Two arrested; one still at large after Stanislaus County shooting

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are searching for a man who was involved in a shooting in the area of Berkeley and Alderson roads.

Turlock Police Department officers responded to assist the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department in locating three people in a white sedan after they were reportedly seen shooting outside city limits on Wednesday around 8:44 p.m., deputies said.

Around 9:21 p.m., a Stanislaus County deputy attempted to stop the car at Seasons Park Drive, where one person shot at them as the driver sped away.

The deputy was not struck and did not return fire, authorities said.

The three people got out of the car at Spring Crest Drive and left the area on foot.

Hours later, two unidentified people were arrested, and three firearms were found, police said.

Police are still searching for the third person, identified as 18-year-old Ernesto Covarrubias of Turlock.

Authorities said if Covarrubias is seen, do not approach him and immediately contact authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Timothy Redd at 209-664-7325. You can also contact the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.