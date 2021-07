GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire destroyed two barns in Galt Saturday morning.

Officials with the Cosumnes Fire Department said the fire was burning on Orr Road at 11:36 a.m.

Fire officials said one-quarter acre of dry grass was destroyed along with two barns before the blaze was put down.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but no injuries were reported.

The fire on Orr Road in Galt resulted in the destruction of two barns and 1/4 acre of dry grass. No residences were damaged and there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/FQ7VTo8jcJ — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) July 24, 2021

This story is developing.