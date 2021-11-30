Two Bay Area men arrested outside Placer County concert with ‘rare and dangerous’ pistol

A photo posted by the Placer County Sheriff’s Office shows an FN 5.7 semi-automatic pistol found in the backseat of a car outside a concert in Penryn.

PENRYN, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Bay Area men were arrested Friday night after Placer County deputies found them outside a concert with a “rare and dangerous” handgun.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said just before midnight, detectives and deputies were at the 3M Event Center in Penryn where around 100 people were attending a concert.

In the parking lot outside the concert, the sheriff’s office said a passenger in a Mercedes was seen putting a handgun under his shirt.

As deputies approached the car, the driver grabbed an object and put it in the back seat, the sheriff’s office reported.

Detectives said they found a loaded, unregistered FN 5.7 semi-automatic pistol in the backseat of the Mercedes.

“The bullet in this specific handgun will defeat a ballistic level IIIA vest,” the sheriff’s office wrote in Tuesday’s release.

According to the sheriff’s office, numerous ATM and EBT cards belonging to other people were also found in the center console.

Coryaune Williams, 35, of Castro Valley, and 24-year-old Trevon Williams, of Oakland, were arrested on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm, unlawfully possessing ammunition, committing conspiracy, carrying a loaded firearm in public, and possessing personally-identifying information with the intent to defraud.