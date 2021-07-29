Two big rigs crash on I-80, blocking Sierra traffic

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two big rigs that crashed on Interstate 80 in the Sierra have blocked traffic heading east.

The California Highway Patrol said I-80 is closed from Donner Summit to Donner Lake.

CHP officials could not say when the roadway would reopen and a Caltrans camera showed standstill traffic on a wet roadway in the area of Soda Springs.

Showers developed over the Sierra Thursday afternoon and moved north, according to the National Weather Service.

CHP officials did not provide additional details about the crashes or if there were any injuries.

5PM Update – Showers and thunderstorms continue this afternoon across the Sierra and western Nevada. Areas south of Highway 50 have lighter areas of rainfall, while some thunderstorms are still developing north of Lake Tahoe near Portola. We measured 0.02" at the office so far. pic.twitter.com/3BKSigc4ov — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) July 30, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.