(KTXL) — Two vehicles were “fully engulfed” in flames Wednesday morning on U.S. Route 50 near 15th Street, the South Sacramento division of the California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP, two lanes are closed until the fire is extinguished.

Caltrans cameras show smoke from Wednesday morning fire on U.S. Route 50 near 15th Street

CHP said that no one was injured and that one of the vehicles involved is a Tesla.