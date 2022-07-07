STOCKTON, Clif. (KTXL) — Cars with people inside of them were shot at in two separate incidents overnight the Stockton Police Department said.

A woman and two children were driving down West Martin LutherKing Jr. Boulevard just before 11 p.m. when their vehicle was struck by gunfire, according to the police department.

The police said there were no injuries as a result of that incident.

A man was sitting in a vehicle on Acapulco Way just when two people approached his vehicle just after midnight and shot into the vehicle multiple times.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.