Two children arrested in connection to social media threats against Lodi middle schools

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Two children were arrested days apart after Lodi police said they posted threats against two local schools.

The Lodi Unified School District said the first social media post was reported Thursday. School officials said the threat was made against Millswood Middle School on North Mills Avenue.

By Friday, Lodi police had arrested a 13-year-old in connection to the threat.

Late Sunday night, another threat was posted on social media. According to the school district, the threat suggested Lodi Middle School students should not go to campus Monday.

Lodi police later announced a 12-year-old had been arrested.

“We will continue to take all threats made against our schools seriously and disciplinary action will be taken,” LUSD said.

The children were not identified due to their ages.

Late last week, a screenshot shared on TikTok claimed shootings would happen at schools nationwide. It read in part, “Attention everyone who goes to GHS.”

Schools and law enforcement agencies across the country responded to the rumors, saying they were not credible.