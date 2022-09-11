SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle.

According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on an enforcement stop.

The CHP said that both officers were standing outside of their vehicle when an SUV traveling on the right shoulder hit the officers’ vehicle which then caused the vehicle to collide into the officers.

The officers were then taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their injuries, according to the CHP. One officer had a concussion and the other had a broken leg from the accident.

According to the CHP, the driver of the SUV was arrested for a DUI after a complaint of injuries.

The original driver that the officers had stopped was uninjured, according to the CHP.