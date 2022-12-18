SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two separate car crashes happened Sunday evening that left two people dead in Solano County.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a two-vehicle collision happened around 5:30 pm Eastbound I-80 east of Suisun Valley Road. One person had minor injuries and the other sustained a fatal injury.

A silver Sedan overturned at I-80 Eastbound and Abernathy Road around 7:00 pm Sunday. One lane was blocked after the incident and the man behind the wheel died, according to CHP Solano County.

There is no further information at this time.