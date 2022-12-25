(KTXL) — A house fire that occurred early Sunday morning left one person in critical condition, two dogs dead and six people displaced from their homes, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

According to the fire department, around 2 a.m. Sunday morning crews arrived on the scene of a fire in a North Highlands home.

Firefighters rescued one person who was then taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The fire department said that two dogs died in the fire. Six people are displaced and the Red Cross is assisting them.