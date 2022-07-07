AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two dogs rescued by fire crews battling the Electra Fire were reunited with their owners on Wednesday.

The owners of the dogs had to be evacuated and the two dogs got lost.

Firefighters said the two fawn Dobermans were following them around the scene of the fire Tuesday and with some coaxing crews were able to get the dogs into a vehicle before they were taken away by animal control.

“We were talking to them the whole way,” a CAL FIRE official said. “They were so nervous. One of them was much more nervous than the other one and we had to do a lot of coaxing to get him into the back of the truck. But we were just telling them that everything was gonna be alright and that we would take care of them.”