RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Roughly two dozen homes were evacuated Wednesday morning when a gas line broke in Rancho Cordova.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said crews responded to the incident in a Barbera Way neighborhood around 8:45 a.m.

Around 24 homes were evacuated due to the break and streets were blocked off, Metro Fire said.

The gas line break was reported at a nearby construction site, but Metro Fire officials did not say what caused it.

A photo posted by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District shows PG&E and emergency personnel in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood after a gas line broke at a construction site.

Pacific Gas and Electric personnel were called to the neighborhood and the gas line was clamped off and secured.

All residents have since been allowed to return to their homes.