Two explosive devices found days apart in Lathrop

LATHROP, Calif. (KTXL) — Two explosive devices have been found in Lathrop in less than a week.

San Joaquin County deputies told FOX40 the first device was found on 5th Street outside the Lathrop Community Center Thursday.

Then Sunday, a second bomb was found near a dumpster behind a Lathrop shopping center.

“It was an explosive device intended to cause harm,” said San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sandra Mendez. “They used the same exact fuse on both of them. So, it is believed that is possibly the same person.”

Mendez said firefighters discovered the second cricket bomb along South Harlan Road while responding to a call.

“After they extinguished the fire from the dumpster and as they were cleaning out the debris they came across this device that hadn’t gone off,” Mendez explained.

Firefighters immediately backed away from the scene and called in the bomb squad to collect the device.

“According to the explosive ordnance team, they said that the explosion could have gone out to 10 feet,” Mendez said. “So, it’s a big effect that could cause quite a bit of damage.”

Just days before, workers found the first bomb outside the Lathrop Community Center near one of the picnic benches, about a mile away from where the second bomb was found.

Now, investigators are following up on leads to track down whoever is leaving the potentially deadly devices behind.

“It could be just a random act, kids goofing off, or it could be someone intending to truly cause harm to not just the people in the vicinity but first responders,” Mendez said.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind the public that if anyone ever comes across a suspicious device, contact law enforcement immediately and leave it up to them to handle it.