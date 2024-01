(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento Metro Fire said crews pulled two people out of a rolled-over vehicle that was on fire Thursday night.

According to the fire department, crews responded to a single-vehicle accident in which the vehicle had rolled over and caught fire around 9:30 p.m. on Florin Road.

The agency said crews broke the rear driver’s side window to remove two trapped occupants.

Image: Sacramento Metro Fire Image: Sacramento Metro Fire

The fire department said the two rescued were taken to the hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.