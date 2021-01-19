Two fires burn in Eldorado National Forest driven by strong winds

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters have been battling two fires in the Eldorado National Forest amid Tuesday’s strong winds.

As of 2:14 p.m., forest officials said the Cold Fire off Mormon Emigrant Trail had burned roughly 10 to 15 acres.

The California Highway Patrol said the trail has been closed at Sly Park Road and is asking people to avoid the area, which is south of Highway 50.

The Cold Fire is 10-15 acres. Additional resources are responding. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) January 19, 2021

Officials say a dozer line was established around a fire burning across the highway, north of Union Valley Reservoir.

As of 11 a.m., the Union Fire had burned roughly 20 acres.

The #UnionFire has dozer line around it. Some resources have been released. — EldoradoNF (@EldoradoNF) January 19, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.