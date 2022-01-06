Two Florin High School students shot behind campus

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two South Sacramento students were shot and wounded behind their high school Thursday afternoon.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Capt. Todd Henry said around 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood on the border of Florin High School.

That’s where Henry said they found two teenagers, one of whom is 17, who had been shot near a fence at the back of their school.

According to Henry, the boys’ injuries were not life-threatening and they are expected to survive.

“Obviously, based on how traumatic that event was for those youths, it was very difficult for them to give much information as to what occurred,” Henry told FOX40. “So we’re still following up on several different leads.”

At this point, Henry said the shooting appears to have been a “spontaneous act.”

The sheriff’s office said it is working with the high school to try to find out if there was a possible incident connected to the shooting that may have happened on campus. Henry said there were no shooting threats directed at the school.

The shooting victims’ identities haven’t been released and there is no information about the shooter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.