Two IBEW members, pilot identified as men killed in Fairfield helicopter crash

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — The three men killed Tuesday afternoon when a helicopter crashed into a power line in Fairfield have been identified.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers identified two of the men as union members 41-year-old Local 676 Journeyman Lineman Jimmy Wasdin and 29-year-old Local 1245 Fourth Step Apprentice Lineman Travis Shull.

The IBEW members were performing linework for Wilson Construction.

The pilot, now identified as Roscoe Gray, was not a union member but had many friends at PG&E and IBEW Local 1245, according to a statement from the union.

“We are absolutely devastated by the news we received late yesterday regarding this on-the-job accident. Our hearts go our to the families of these two IBEW brothers whose lives were cut short by this terrible tragedy. Linework comes with many very serious risks, and the founders of the IBEW understood that above all, our union must stand up for the safety of all electrical and utility workers. As we collectively mourn for Brother Wasdin and Brother Shull, we must simultaneously renew our commitment to safety on the job, today and every day.” IBEW 1245 Business Manager Tom Dalzell

The crash remains under investigation.

