Two in Sacramento’s homeless community hospitalized with COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two members of the homeless community in Sacramento have been hospitalized with COVID-19, according to county officials.

Sacramento County Public Information Officer Janna Haynes reported the two cases Thursday.

Haynes said the county is currently working on “best practices for reporting out on COVID information specifically as it relates to homeless.”

On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council voted on a plan to open up roughly 1,000 beds to shelter people experiencing homelessness. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors had already voted unanimously to approve the plan.

Those beds would be located in motel rooms, trailers at Cal Expo and pre-existing shelters.

The $15 million plan also budgets for toilets, sinks, hygiene kits and hundreds of meals each day for the homeless population.