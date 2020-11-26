Two injured in early morning crash in area of Elkhorn Boulevard, Diablo Drive

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured early Thursday morning in a crash in the Foothill Farms area.

The California Highway Patrol reports a vehicle and a pickup truck crashed in the area of Elkhorn Boulevard and Diablo Drive.

The truck driver sustained minor to moderate injuries while the other driver sustained major injuries, according to the CHP.

Investigators say one of the drivers may have run a red light but the CHP did not provide any additional details about what led up to the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the the crash.

The identities of those involved in the crash have not been reported.