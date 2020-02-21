Two local men accused of giving alcohol to underage coworker, resulting in her death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Two local men were arrested Wednesday after investigators say they gave alcohol to a minor at a work party, which led to a deadly crash.

Agents with the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control arrested 47-year-old Tomas Green of Folsom and 28-year-old Jae Jo of Sacramento.

Investigators say in September of last year, the men gave alcohol to a minor, a 20-year-old woman, during a work party at Blue Nami restaurant in Folsom where they all worked.

"During that party, a minor was served alcohol to the point where she left the premises and unfortunately crashed her vehicle within a mile of the location itself, resulting in her death," said Capt. Brandon Shotwell, the Alcoholic Beverage Control supervising agent in charge.

Investigators also say Green provided alcohol to another coworker, a 21-year-old woman, who was already intoxicated. After she left the restaurant, she was stopped by the California Highway Patrol and suspected of DUI.

Officers assigned to a special unit called Target Responsibility for Alcohol Connected Emergencies investigated the incident for several weeks, culminating in the arrests on Wednesday.

Investigators say the restaurant may be hit with a fine and suspension or revocation of its ABC liquor license.

FOX40 reached out several times to the restaurant for comment. They did not respond to requests.

Capt. Shotwell said it does not matter if alcohol is served during a work party or at a house. If it's to a minor, the outcome is never good.

"The results of this are a horrible tragedy," he said. "No point and time should you drop your guard and think something like this could not happen if you're not responsible."

FOX40 attempted to talk with the suspects at the jail Thursday but they have since bailed out.