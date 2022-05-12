LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — Two massage parlors were investigated by the Lodi Police Department after receiving complaints of prostitution, according to police.

Police said detectives visited Stone Massage at 2401 West Turner Road suite 230 and Body Massage at 407 West Lodi Avenue. The visits each resulted in a single arrest for soliciting prostitution.

The arrested individuals were provided resources by the San Joaquin County Victim Witness if they wanted to seek help, according to police

Police said it is still unknown if either location was involved in human trafficking.