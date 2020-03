MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Manteca firefighters tested positive for COVID-19, according to city officials.

Both Manteca Fire Department firefighters have been asymptomatic, according to officials.

Officials say the city’s entire 911 system is still fully operational. First responders will be wearing full protective equipment for all medical calls.

“We are here, we are ready, we are safe,” the city wrote.