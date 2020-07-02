Two Marysville sisters undergoing surgeries for burns they sustained in house fire

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two young girls from Marysville were recovering in the hospital Wednesday after barely making it out of a fire at their home.

“Unbelievable pain, emotionally and physically,” said Bible Baptist Church Pastor Kerry Brown. “These girls have been through just a traumatic experience.“

On Sunday morning, 10-year-old Irelyn White and 11-year-old Rachel Lundgren sustained severe burns in a fire that tore through their home on Divver Street.

Their pastor, who spoke with FOX40 Wednesday on the family’s behalf, explained the girls were playing in the garage when the fire started.

“The two older siblings heard some screaming,” he explained. “When they went out to the garage, opened up the door, the garage was on fire and just engulfed in flames. And so, the girls were trapped.”

The fire department says a neighbor saw what was happening, rushed inside and helped pull the girls to safety.

As the fire department investigates how the flames started, the sisters are at Shriners Hospital in Sacramento undergoing surgeries. Brown said it will take months of recovery as burns cover nearly half of their bodies.

Their church is now working to help the family in any way they can. They are raising money with a GoFundMe, starting a clothing drive and looking for a place for the Lundgrens to stay since their home is clearly unlivable.

“That’s one wonderful thing about being in a smaller community, when tragedy does come, there are people that are right there to come alongside and help,” Brown said.