Two men arrested 18 months after deadly shooting at South Sacramento house party

Joseph Almanza (seen in an undated photo) was shot and killed at a house party in South Sacramento on June 6, 2020. Now two men have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested a year and a half after shots rang out at a South Sacramento house party, killing one person and leaving four others wounded.

Sacramento police said 22-year-old Julian Brown and 26-year-old Anthony Smith were arrested in connection to the June 6, 2020, deadly shooting.

Jail records show both Brown and Smith were arrested in late December and face two felony charges of murder and discharging a firearm from a motor vehicle. They’re also ineligible for bail.

Police said gunfire rang out just before 7:20 that night at a party happening at a home on Gardendale Road near 29th Street.

First responders found three people had been shot, one of whom was 19-year-old Joseph Almanza, who later died at the hospital.

Two additional shooting victims drove themselves to the hospital, police said. All four surviving victims were male, including one who was a 16-year-old boy.

Family members said Almanza, known to loved ones as “Jojo,” was known for his infectious laughter and his budding rap career.

“He was my son. That was my baby they took,” said Angela Almanza at a vigil following the shooting.

The suspects’ next scheduled court date has been set for Jan. 27.