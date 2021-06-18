Two men arrested in May shooting death of teenager in Keyes

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were arrested this week in connection to the death of a teenager who was shot several times in May, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.

On May 2, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at Martha Avenue and 7th Street in Keyes.

The teenager, 16-year-old Evan Robinson, was found unresponsive in the middle of the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Robinson may have accidentally been struck by gunfire after a fight had broken out near some taco trucks.

On Wednesday, detectives arrested 19-year-old Ruben Perez when he showed up for an occupational preparedness course in Modesto. He was booked at the sheriff’s department Public Safety Center.

According to the sheriff’s department, at the time of the shooting, Perez was on probation after being convicted as a juvenile for an assault with a firearm.

On Thursday, 22-year-old Anthony Joseph Pando was arrested in Medford, Oregon, during a traffic stop at 2:55 p.m.

The sheriff’s department said Pando was wanted on a homicide warrant.

Pando awaits extradition back to California, where he will also be booked into the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

Anyone with additional information may contact Detective Hickman at 209-525-7042.