Two men arrested for possible hate crime assault against a tree trimmer in Placer County

COLFAX, Calif. (KTXL) – The Placer County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men for an attack against a tree trimmer in Colfax on Saturday.

Deputies are investigating the assault as a hate crime because investigators said the men had no known connections to the victim and seemingly attacking him out of the blue while hurling racist insults and slurs at him.

Video captured from the tree trimmer’s truck showed two suspects pull up in a silver 4-door Toyota pickup truck just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Canyon Way.

Leads on social media lead authorities to 53-year-old Roger A. Lillie and 25-year-old Roger R. Lillie.

Both men remain in custody at the Auburn Jail. They are being charged with assault with a deadly weapon, hate crime and conspiracy.

