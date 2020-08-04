Two men rescue three people whose ATV overturned into the Delta

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton officials say two men, including a Stanislaus County sheriff’s deputy, rescued three people from the Delta when an ATV overturned into the water.

On July 26, the California Highway Patrol says Jason Buffalow and Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Deputy McCarthy were boating on the Delta when an ATV with three passengers drove over an embankment.

Deputy McCarthy was able to pull a severely injured man from the water, according to the CHP.

The CHP says Buffalow swam to a woman and a 12-year-old girl who were still buckled into the overturned ATV and face down in the water. He unfastened their belts and got them to safety.

The deputy used two life vests and a PVC pipe to fashion into tourniquets for the man, whose right arm and leg had been injured in the crash.

“It was determined later that the usage of these tourniquets saved the man’s life,” the CHP wrote in Tuesday’s release.