SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Public Health is currently undergoing contact tracing after two possible Monkeypox cases were detected that are not related to the initial five cases, according to Public Health.

Public Health said these two new cases are related to travel within the United States.

The first case of Monkeypox was detected in Sacramento on May 24, in connection with travel to Europe, according to Public Health.

The following four cases were detected on through contact tracing:

May 27

May 31

June 6

June 7

“Public health workers reach out to exposed people to tell them that they’ve been in close contact with an infected person and to give them information and support to help them keep themselves and their loved ones safe. With each new identified case contact tracing expands,” Public Health said.