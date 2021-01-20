Two Northern California residents charged with storming US Capitol

(KTXL) — Two Northern California residents have been arrested and charged after photographs and videos of them storming the U.S. Capitol were shared on social media.

Jorge Riley, former president of the California Republican Assembly’s Sacramento chapter, was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail Tuesday afternoon, where he is on a federal hold, according to records.

A video shared on Reddit shows Riley describing in detail how he pushed his way inside the nation’s Capitol and all the way into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.

Dozens of photos posted to his Facebook account include selfies of Riley in front of the massive crowd of demonstrators and rioters on Jan. 6. There are images of broken Capitol windows and of Trump supporters standing in the Capitol’s Rotunda.

A criminal complaint reports Riley has been charged with obstructing or impeding any official proceeding, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Arbuckle resident Valerie Elaine Ehrke has also been charged after she is suspected of entering the Capitol, according to a statement of facts signed by Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui.

The day after the insurrection, a caller contacted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to report someone closely related to them had seen Ehrke post a Facebook video from inside the Capitol building during the riot.

The judge’s documents include a screenshot of the video, which was posted the afternoon of Jan. 6.

“The video showed a group of people entering the U.S. Capitol building with a caption reading, ‘We made it inside, right before they shoved us all out. I took off when I felt pepper spray in my throat! Lol,'” the document reads.

Ehrke was interviewed by the FBI at her work on Jan. 13, when she allegedly told investigators she had flown from Sacramento International Airport to Washington, D.C., the day before the demonstration.

After hearing President Donald Trump tell supporters at a rally that he would join them in going to the Capitol, the document states Ehrke watched rioters storm the building from the TV in her hotel room. She allegedly told investigators that’s when she decided to join the crowd.

Ehrke is suspected of getting about 15 feet into the Capitol when she was pushed back outside, according to legal documents.

She faces several charges: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; knowingly, with intent to impede government business or official functions, engaging in disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct on Capitol buildings or grounds; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the capitol buildings.