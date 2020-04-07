Two people dead after shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Detectives are investigating a shooting that left two people dead Monday morning in South Sacramento, according to Sacramento Police officials.

Patrol officers responded to a call for medical aid at a house on Wardell Way near Millroy Way around 10:15 a.m.

When they arrived, the officers discovered two adults wounded by gunshots, according to officials.

After fire personnel arrived, the unidentified victims were pronounced dead.

Detectives are in the early stages of their investigation but they believe that there is no active threat to the community.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of both individuals after next of kin have been notified.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses with information regarding the shooting to contact the dispatch center at 916-264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.