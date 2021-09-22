Two people displaced after duplex fire in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to a house fire in Carmichael early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the fire started on the patio of a duplex unit on Scranton Circle. Crews were able to knock the fire down shortly after responding.

Duplex fire, isolated to one unit. All occupants were out. The fire started on the patio where the homeowner smokes cigarettes, and worked it’s way inside the home. 2 persons displaced, no patients, no injuries. The other unit habitable, nobody displaced. pic.twitter.com/g6jDlq6xWB — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) September 22, 2021

No one was injured, but two people have been displaced, officials said. The other duplex unit is still considered “habitable.”

An official cause has not been reported, but Metro Fire officials said the homeowner smokes in the area where the fire started.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.