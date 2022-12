NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were injured after a multi-car crash in North Highlands on Sunday, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Metro Fire told FOX40 News that the accident occurred near the intersection of Watt and Myrtle avenues just after 1 p.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash was extricated while two people were taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

There is no further information at this time.