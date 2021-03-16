Two people killed in head-on collision on Highway 160; lanes closed

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The southbound lanes of Highway 160 near the Antioch Bridge are blocked due to a fatal collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP reported two deaths.

The Rio Vista Fire Department is at the scene assisting CHP.

Caltrans issued a traffic alert, telling residents to avoid the area. There is currently no estimated time of reopening, with a “hard closure” pending.

The cause of the collision is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.