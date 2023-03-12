(KTXL) — The Chico Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night that left two people injured.

According to the police department, around 11:15 p.m. officers received reports of a shooting in the 900 block of East Avenue.

Officers found one person suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. That person was then taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said that a second victim who was also suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound also arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle for further treatment.

Police are currently investigating the shooting.