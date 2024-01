(FOX40.COM) — Two people were stabbed early Monday morning in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to the police department, the victims, a 22-year-old male and a 36-year-old female, were on Michael Avenue when they were stabbed around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not identified a suspect.